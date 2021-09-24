Heaven gained an Angel Sept. 21, 2021, at Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw.
Baby Sterling was born Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2021, to Austin Abrams and Megan Breault and big sister Olivia.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, until the service, which will take place at noon with Deacon Gary Edington officiating.
Burial will follow at St Paul Catholic Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
