Age 53, of Linden, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at University of Michigan hospital in Ann Arbor after a long illness.
Cindy was born in Flint Nov. 20, 1966, the daughter of Richard “Dick” and JoAnn (Macher) Hryniewiecki. She attended Durand schools, graduating in 1985. She enjoyed a long and successful career in the legal field, retiring a few months ago.
She loved going to auctions and doing crafts. Her home was beautifully decorated. Cindy was also an organ donor. Cindy had her first grandchild Sept. 8, 2019, named Beckett Michael DeShano. He was the love of her life and could always make her smile.
Surviving are her parents, Richard and JoAnn Hryniewicki of Lansing; daughter Leah Marie Huff (Joshua DeShano) and grandson Beckett Michael of Novi; siblings Melissa Hryniewiecki-Henney (David Henney) of Lansing, Kevin Hryniewiecki (Marie Hryniewiecki) of Lansing and Stephenie Payne (Mike Payne) of Holt; several nieces, nephews and cousins; along with lifelong and very special friends, Laura Lovejoy (Ronnie Lovejoy) of Flint, and Rhonda Huff-Rathbun of Durand.
Cindy was preceded in death by her brother Richard (Rich) and his wife Myong Yon Hryniewiecki of Durand; very special friend and companion, John Huff; and husband James Cygnarowicz.
A viewing will take place at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, with Mass starting at 11 a.m.. The Rev. Bill Wegher and Deacon Wayne Corrion will officiate. A luncheon will take place at the church following the service. Cindy will be laid to rest at Newburg Cemetery on Bancroft Road.
Donations may be made to set up a college fund for her only grandchild, Beckett DeShano. Please make checks payable to Leah M. Huff.
