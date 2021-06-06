Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 tp 8 p.m. Monday, June 7, 2021 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
James Richard Clatterbaugh was the son of Kenneth and Marjorie (Drake) Clatterbaugh, born June 5, 1943, in Waverly, Iowa.
He attended the University of Wisconsin and graduated in 1966. It was there he met the love of his life, Barbara (Maduro). They were married the day after graduation in the university’s campus chapel. He received his juris doctorate degree from the University of Iowa law school in 1969.
Jim and Barb moved to Michigan later in 1969, where he was a trust officer at the Bank of Lansing. In 1971, they came to Owosso, where he started the first trust department in Shiawassee County at the Owosso Savings Bank. He was in private practice for 12 years as an attorney, serving as an assistant county prosecutor and represented several cities and townships in the county. He specialized in wills, trusts, probate, estate planning, corporations, real estate and financial matters.
In February 1986, he was appointed by Michigan Gov. James Blanchard as the probate judge/family court division of Circuit Court. He was the presiding judge and chief judge of probate court for 27 years in Shiawassee County, retiring in 2012.
Upon retirement, he taught college-level criminal justice courses. He served on many community boards and was active in several local activities. Jim also served on the Baker College of Owosso Board of Regents.
Judge Clatterbaugh was twice chosen as Boss of the Year from the Shiawassee County Legal Secretary Association. He was also instrumental in establishing the Juvenile Non-Secure Center in Corunna.
Judge Clatterbaugh was known by everyone as a kind, thoughtful and respectful person, attorney and judge. He was a gentleman to all who came before him in the courts. He served the public and his staff honorably for 27 years. He was known for his sense of humor and for being such a good sport. Jim and Barb, along with their many friends, traveled internationally and attended many events throughout the country. Their festival adventures began with the 1997 Spam Festival in Minnesota.
His first priority in his life was always his family and the love he shared with them. His grandchildren and their activities were a special pride for him. He took great joy in the hobby of wine-making and the production of “Papa Jim’s Wine.” He enjoyed playing cards and chess, watching Big Ten sports, movies and documentaries. He was an avid reader and political activist. He loved to dance and participated in the first “Dancing with the Starz” locally.
Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barb; children Jeffry (Julia Brim), of Canton, Chad (Scott Parker), of Decatur, Georgia, and his former daughter-in-law Melisa, of Canton; grandchildren Mason (fiancée Allyson Champagne), Lucas, Zoe and Ava; brother Dr. Kenneth (Linda) Clatterbaugh, of Port Townsend, Washington; sister-in-law Dr. Eugenia Perez, of San Francisco, California; special friends Julie Chavey and Dr. Lisa Rotz, of Decatur, Georgia. He was predeceased by his parents, brother-in-law Dr. Renaldo Maduro, nephew Antonio and niece Monica Maduro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County or Voices for Children of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
