Josephine Kay Cain (Stheiner) (Huggins)

Age 65, of Byron, passed away June 9, 2021.
Josie was born in Durand on Aug. 18, 1955.
She enjoyed cooking, reading, and scary movies. She especially enjoyed swimming, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren. “If you left grandma’s house hungry, that was your FAULT!”
Josie is survived by her children John (Maria) Huggins and their three children Elisha, Sadie and Dakota; Joseph Huggins and his daughter Diandra; Patti Huggins and her daughter Alissa; John Naylor, Jodi Cornell, Tammy Cain, and Tara Davis; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brother John Stheiner; her sisters Rose Johnson, Theresa Newman, and Georgene Stheiner; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
She was predeceased by her first husband Herman Huggins; second husband Raymond Cain; her son Steven Huggins; Brent Cornell Sr., Brent Cornell Jr.; and several other family members.
Josie requested a “Celebration of Life” which will be announced at a later date.
To sign online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com.
Arrangements made with the Hyatt Ewald Funeral Home.
