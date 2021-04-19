Duane A. Beamish

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Celebration of Duane’s life will take place at 2 p.m. April 24 at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive family and friends at the cemetery from 1 p.m. until the service.
Duane was born Feb, 5, 1938, in New Haven Township, the son of Cleland and Zona (Amos) Beamish.
He graduated from Owosso High School and attended Western Michigan University.
Duane loved and looked forward to spending his time with his friends and family. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Duane was active in many community events and groups, including the Shiawassee Humane Society and the YMCA, and the Curwood Festival, for which he was crowned Mr. Owosso 1982. Duane was especially proud of his home and sharing it with his wife Helene.
He married the love of his life Helene (Hevelhurst) Beamish Feb. 21, 1959. She predeceased him May 26, 2018, after 59 years of marriage.
Duane retired from GMC Financial where he worked for many years. Later in life he was employed with Lansing Sanitary Supply in sales doing what he did best, making friends and building relationships.
Duane is survived by his brother Brent (Barbara) Beamish; son Michael D. Beamish; daughter Teresa E. (Timothy O ‘Conner) Beamish; grandsons William M. Beamish and Samuel V. Beamish; and special friend Betty Yanik.
He was predeceased by his wife Helene Beamish, sister Linda and his parents.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to The Hospice House of Shiawassee County or other charity of choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
