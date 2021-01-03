Age 84, of Owosso, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the rosary being prayed at 5 p.m. At the request of Marlene’s family, masks will be required during visitation.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morrice with Monsignor George C. Michalek officiating, preceded by a viewing beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at the Bethany Cemetery. At the request of the family, masks will be required during visitation, mass and burial.
Marlene was born Feb. 25, 1936, in Huntington, Indiana, the daughter of Carl P. and Rosa (Karst) Meyer. She joined siblings Kenneth (Mary) Meyer; Harold (Phyllis) Meyer and Jane (Eddie) DeWitt.
She graduated from Huntington Catholic School in Huntington, Indiana, class of 1953.
She met and later married the love of her life, Walter Henry Call (Charlie and Laura Call) on July 11, 1953. In 1963, following employment, they packed up their four children and moved to Owosso.
Marlene and Walter led an active life: They square danced, were members of bowling leagues, they camped — traveling to 48 states together throughout their years — and tended an extensive annual garden, canning the fruits of their labor. After Walter’s passing in 2002, Marlene continued to camp with family. She enjoyed reading and crocheting. Throughout her life, Marlene had various careers, retiring from GTE.
Marlene was a volunteer of Respite of Shiawassee County and was an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Morrice.
Marlene, a faithful woman, her family’s prayer warrior, is survived by her children Janice Thelen, Jeanine (Scott) Honke and Jodene Call; daughter-in-law Pamela Call; grandchildren Andrea (Steve) Zeilinski, Audrie (Don) Kirk, Jim (Amanda) Call, Megan Call (Scot Harig), Ashley (Shareil) Nariman, Jessica (Bryan) Galecka, Sarah (Wesley) Zemla and Jason (Celina) Call; great-grandchildren Santiago, Lorelai, Joey, Andy, Mason, Kyle, Joel, Parker, Dominic, Drake, Liliana with one more due in 2021; as well as many loving family and friends. Marlene’s children would often tease her about her posse of friends and their various activities.
Marlene was predeceased by her husband, her brothers and sister, son James D. Call and son-in-law Dave Thelen.
Marlene was proud of her independence, of maintaining her beautiful home, until due to Dementia/Alzheimer she no longer could. Marlene moved into Whispering River Adult Foster Care in DeWitt, where Shannon May and staff welcomed her and lovingly cared for her through her passing. This horrible disease robbed Marlene of her memories and robbed her family and friends of the remarkable, classy-sassy woman that she was. She was game for anything, rarely turning down an opportunity for fun and mischief. She enjoyed taking shots with her children and grandchildren, laughing all the way. She was fiercely proud of her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed loving her “greats.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Marlene’s name, are suggested to St Mary’s Altar Society; Respite of Shiawassee County, 710 W King St, Owosso, MI., 48867 or Sparrow Home Hospice, 1210 West Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI., 48915 or charity of donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.