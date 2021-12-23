Age 89, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
A memorial service for Linda will take place in the spring. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek.
Linda was born in Bennington Township April 13, 1932, the daughter of DeWitt and Era (Alderton) Roszman. On Nov. 25, 1954, she married Arvid Duane Carlson.
Linda went to work for General Telephone Company after high school and worked for them for 34 years, ending up as a supervisor. She resided in Shiawasee County all of her life.
Surviving Linda are niece Sheila (Roszman) June and her husband Raymond June, grandniece Lori (Campbell) Rupp and her husband Jeremy, and cousin Wayne Roszman.
Linda was predeceased by her husband, parents, brother Warren “Rocky” Roszman and sister-in-law Louisa (Atherton) Roszman.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
