Joseph H. Lezovich Jr.

Age 92, of Vernon, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
A Mass of the Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. The Rev. Bill Wegher will officiate. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, and one hour prior to the service at the church.
Joseph Harry Lezovich was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph and Margaret (Lintner) Lezovich Sr.
Joseph was a graduate of Morrice High School and he earned a bachelor’s degree at Michigan State University. On Aug. 27, 1955, he married Elizabeth Tyrrell. She preceded him in death Aug. 12, 2004.
On Oct. 22, 2005, he remarried to Karen English. Joseph enjoyed reading, sports, and traveling. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he had worked for the state of Michigan as a social worker for 35 years.
Joseph is survived by his wife Karen Lezovich; children Michael (Cheryl) Lezovich, David (Debra) Lezovich, Christopher (Laura) Lezovich, Lisa (Gregg) Brichan, Ellen (Geoff) Hawtrey and Megan (Glenn Smith) English; 12 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother Robert (Patricia) Lezovich; and sister Marilyn Black.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Lezovich, daughter Annemarie Lezovich and brother Edward Locke.
Memorial contributions in Joseph’s name are suggested to St. Mary’s Outreach in Durand.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
