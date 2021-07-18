John Ivan ‘Big John’ Loznak

Age 92, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at his home.
Private Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie Chapel. Burial will take place at Ford Cemetery, Gratiot County, Michigan.
John was born on Aug. 26, 1928, the son of James and Marie (Knotek) Loznak. On Feb. 10, 1951, he married Etta Jean Loynes in Chapin, Michigan. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage prior to her passing on Oct. 8, 2010. Their many adventures took them around the world, built them a business, and most importantly gave them a loving family.
It wasn’t uncommon to walk into loud polka music echoing down the hallway, at Big John’s house. He loved a good family dinner and his pride and joy were his children and grandchildren. Whether it was taking them, fishing, feeding the ducks, enjoying spending time up north, or basking in joy of “embarrassing” them in public with his larger than life personality. Time with Big John was always well spent. His wit, humor, and spirit of getting into the best kind of trouble, will live on in those who loved him most.
John is survived by his children Daniel (Kathy) Loznak of Cheboygan, and David Loznak of Owosso, daughter Patricia (Jim) Goessling of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren Selena, Nadine, Amanda, and Cory; great-grandchildren Samantha, Julia, Ava, Max, Ryan, and Logan and his brother, Edward and Doris Loznak. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Etta Jean, and siblings Stanley, Charles, Fritz, Mary, Mildred, Frances, and Dorothy.
The family would like to express tremendous gratitude to Cindy for her years of love and care.
Memorials may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, 1009 South US-27, St. Johns, MI 48879. Online condolences may be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, of Elsie.
