Rosella ‘Rosie’ Kathryn Klein

Age 88, of Durand, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 19, 2022.
A visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel, with Catholic rosary service beginning at 7 p.m.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand. The Rev. Bill Wegher will be presiding. Burial will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon. The family will also receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until Mass.
Rosie was born on Sept. 17, 1933, in Durand, to the late Joseph and Edna Gomos. She graduated from Durand High School in the class of 1951. On Oct. 2, 1954, she married Kenneth “Red” Klein at St. Mary Catholic Church. They were married for 30 years before Red’s passing.
Rosie retired from Frontier, originally Union Telephone Co, in 2019. Before she retired, she was celebrated by the company for her perfect attendance over her 67-year career. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary Catholic Church, where she was a volunteer for the St. Mary Outreach Food Pantry. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veteran of Foreign Wars since Red’s honorable discharge from service. She was known to bring her haloopsy and ham roll-ups to family gatherings. She loved spending time in her garden and feeding wild birds while in the company of the family dachshund, Max. She also enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles.
Rosie is survived by children Robin Doyle and Rocky Klein; grandchildren Stephen (Shannon) Doyle Jr., Matthew (Amanda) Doyle, Rebecca (Corey) Shehan, Hannah Doyle, Jonathan (Holli) Doyle, Brandon Klein, Kenzie (Brian) Bonter and Daniel (Ashley) Doyle; great-grandchildren Josilyn, Kayla, Brady, Lucas, Carter, Matthew Jr., Eloise, Claire, Micah, Rosella, Nicholas, and Jacob; great-great-granddaughter Blakeley; and sister Marjorie Szakal.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters Josephine Klein and Mary Ann Williams, brother Joseph Gomos, Jr, and son-in-law Stephen Doyle.
You may consider monetary donations to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County, Diocese of Lansing Catholic Outreach Program or St. Mary Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
