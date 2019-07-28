Jane Anne Hofstra

Age 84, of Naples, Florida and Owosso, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, surrounded by her family at her niece’s home. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11am at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St. in Owosso, Rev. Deane Wyllys and Rev. Carol Johns will officiate. Jane’s family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today, July 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, and one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. A private family graveside service will take place Monday morning.
Mrs. Hofstra was born in Port Huron, was a graduate of Port Huron High School, and then went on to graduate from the University of Michigan School of Nursing. Jane met her husband John R. Hofstra at U of M. They were married in Port Huron in 1958. Jane enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing games, including mahjong, bridge and golf, and volunteering.
She is survived by two sons, John W. Hofstra of Livonia, and Richard M. Hofstra, M.D. (Nancy) of Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter, Carolyn Fullford (Brian) of Indian River; four grandchildren Lilah and Lara Fullford, and Richard and Claire Hofstra; a sister, Ruth Mieras (Larry) of Hamburg, Michigan; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband John R. Hofstra. M.D. and her parents.
Memorial contributions in Mrs. Hofstra’s name are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 1500 Water St. in Owosso, or Arbor Hospice, 2366 Oak Valley Dr. Ann Arbor, Michigan 48103, or Memorial Cancer Center, 720 N. Shiawassee St. in Owosso.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com
