Bruce J. Bruegge

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High 51F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.