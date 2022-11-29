Bruce J. Bruegge

Age 64, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his home.
Bruce was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Aug. 21, 1958, the son of Richard and Laverne (Meisberger) Bruegge. He graduated from Taylor High School in Harrison, Ohio and on May 31, 1991 he married Trina Lynn Wright in Marion, Indiana.
Bruce was employed with General Motors having been a faithful employee for 38 years with retirement around the corner.
He was a member of the NRA, Michigan Legionary Core Volunteer Artillery, loved history with the reenactment of the war of 1812, enjoyed woodworking, canoeing, was very artistic and if you are a grandparent you know how much pride and love he had for his two grandchildren, Aubryn and Zayne.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 31 years Trina; sons Matthew (Elizabeth) Bruegge of Dearborn and Justin (Ashley) Bruegge of Morrice; grandchildren; sister Eileen (John) Henne of Lawrenceburg, Indiana; brother Steve (Lisa) Bruegge of Bright, Indiana; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Richard and Laverne Bruegge.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date in the spring.
Arrangements by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
