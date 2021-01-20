Peggy Louise Szilagyi

Age 90, of Zephyrhills, Florida, passed away at home Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
She was born April 23, 1930, in Corunna, to Thomas Raymond Mason and Lillian Lavona (Butts) Mason. She was raised in Vernon by her mother and stepfather, Llewelyn “Jack” Heiney, whom she called dad. She lived her adult life in Owosso, Central Lake and Zephyrhills, where she wintered the past 18 years.
Peggy was a factory worker for several years at Woodard Furniture and Strawsine Manufacturing in the Owosso area, and Oldsmobile in Lansing. She also worked many years as a receptionist at Clay-Mar Veterinary Clinic in Bennington Township.
She will be remembered as an excellent cook and avid book reader.
She enjoyed her home on Intermediate Lake in northern Michigan, along with camping and traveling out west and to the Caribbean with her husband of nearly 56 years, John Szilagyi.
She is survived by her husband and his three children whom she treated as her own, Kathleen (David) Hunt of Ovid, Steven (Joy) Szilagyi of Mason and Linda Remsburg (partner Scott Schuhmacher) of Gwinn.
She was a doting grandmother to Alyssa (Mark) Farver of Caledonia, John Szilagyi of Mason, Loren Hunt of Ovid, Beth (Ben) Rodriguez of Holt, Clinton Remsburg (fiance Rachel Rood) of De Pere, Wisconsin, and Connor Remsburg of Gwinn; great-grandsons Max Farver and Colton Remsburg; sister Leigh Smith of Owosso; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert Heiney, sister Joy Cooper and granddaughter-in-law Holly Szilagyi.
A memorial service is planned for the summer in Michigan. Memorial donations are suggested to either the Zephyrhills Public Library, 5347 8th St., Zephyrhills, FL 33542 or to the Central Lake District Library, 7900 Maple St., Central Lake, MI 49622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.