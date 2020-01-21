Age 89, of Durand, formerly of Lennon, died Jan. 19, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel, 8138 Miller Road, Swartz Creek, with the Rev. Ron Grindling officiating.
Interment will follow at Yerian Cemetery.
Visitation will take place from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Rosalie was born in Flint June 9, 1930, the daughter of Ferd and Iola (Furister) Dakin. She attended Owosso High School, and married Virgil E. Tyler Jan. 31, 1948. He preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2002.
Surviving are children Roger Tyler of Hudson, Florida, Richard (Diane) Tyler of Davison, Douglas (Judy) Tyler of Lennon and Trish Tyler of Durand; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and sisters Arletta (John) Froberg of Lennon and Debbie (Curt) Keller of Burton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferd and Iola Dakin, husband Virgil and brother Lawrence Dakin.
Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.