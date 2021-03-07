Age 58, of Owosso, passed away at her home Saturday, March 6, 2021.
Margarita was born on Aug. 10, 1962, in Owosso, the daughter of Cirillo and Eustasia (Almanza) Reyna, Sr. Margarita graduated from Owosso High School and had worked at various businesses in the area. She enjoyed frogs, people and her extended family.
Margarita is survived by her mother Eustasia of Owosso; boyfriend Alger Hemingway; sisters Terry (Joe) Loynes of Middleton, Carme (Karl Schmidtfranz) of Owosso, Bea (Dan) Jones of Middleton, Staci (Larry) Latunski of Goetzville and Geni (John) Fulton of Jeddo; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her daughter Angelea Hopkins, father Cirillo, brothers Rick and Sid Reyna and her niece Andrea Loynes.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.