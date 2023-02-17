Frank G. Zyrowski

Age 94, of Chesaning, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Frank was born Sept. 2, 1928, to the late Michael and Agnes (Ostifin) Zyrowski, who were immigrants from Poland. Mike and Agnes settled in Kingston, Mich. and raised a family of eight hardworking children. Frank was united in marriage to the former Anna Sochocki of Caro, on Sept. 3, 1949. They were married for 67 years before his beautiful wife, Anna, preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2017.
Frank started his career working for Kroger after leaving the family farm. He continued for 15 years until he established his own business in Chesaning, Frank’s Super Market, that opened in 1960. In 1966, he opened Frank’s Country Market. As his business continued to grow, he opened Frank’s Super Market in 1974, in St. Charles. Frank retired in 1993, leaving his legacy in the hands of his children who grew up in the business.
In the years 1970-1978, Frank served the Chesaning Community as a member of the village council. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and also served on the Board of Directors of First of America Bank for many years. He enjoyed gardening and his farm was his passion.
Those left to mourn Frank’s loss include his children Janet (Tony) Sutter of Chesaning, Ron (Deb) Zyrowski of St. Charles, Carol (Dale) Muirhead of Chesaning, Karen (Chuck) Bruff of Chesaning, Sharon (Steve) Bitterman of Chesaning and Mark (Jodi) Zyrowski of Chesaning; 20 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; brother Ted Zyrowski; many nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his sister Clara Lasko; and brothers Edward, Joseph, John and Ben Zyrowski.
Cremation has taken place. The family will hold a private funeral service later.
Contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to the Chesaning C.A.E.R. Center, 218 Church St., Chesaning, MI 48616.
