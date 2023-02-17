Frank G. Zyrowski

Age 94, of Chesaning, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Frank was born Sept. 2, 1928, to the late Michael and Agnes (Ostifin) Zyrowski, who were immigrants from Poland. Mike and Agnes settled in Kingston, Mich. and raised a family of eight hardworking children. Frank was united in marriage to the former Anna Sochocki of Caro, on Sept. 3, 1949. They were married for 67 years before his beautiful wife, Anna, preceded him in death on Jan. 15, 2017.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.