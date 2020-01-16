Age 82, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Welcome Home Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ray was born Sept. 21, 1937, in Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of Ellis and Joan (Greene) McNew.
He graduated from Shenandoah High School with the class of 1957.
Ray proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.
Ray spent 20 years with the Navy and then worked for Marrs Furniture and was an accountant for the VFW.
Ray is survived by his children Jeffrey McNew, Kimberly (Jack) Sodman and Cynthia McNew; daughter-in-law Lora McNew; grandchildren Jeffrey McNew and Kacie Sodman (Timothy Nalley); great-grandchildren Blayk and Bentley Nalley, and Macen Brown; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Mary Clark.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
