Arlene M. Salava

Age 94, of Owosso, passed away peacefully at her home, with her family at her side on May 20, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will receive family and friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Sunday, May 24, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Arlene was born on Dec. 1, 1925, in Owosso to Edward and Celia (Robertson) Hayes. She was the only girl and baby of the family which included five brothers Cecil, Max, Les, Chet and Basil.
She married the love of her life James F. Salava on Feb. 6, 1949, and they enjoyed 47 years together until his death in 1996. Together they were blessed with two sons Michael (Regina) of Owosso and Bill (Kathy) of Boulder, Colo.
Arlene’s first love was family, her second was her church. She attended the First Church of Christ for her entire life, being baptized at age 8. She held several offices at the church which included teacher of Sunday School, King’s Treasures and Vacation Bible School, deaconess, choir, and directing the children’s choir. She led the funeral dinner ministry for over 25 years, providing many families with comforting meals and fellowship, at their time of loss. She was secretary of the FCC Primetimers for several years and loved traveling with all the other “kids” her age. Her minutes rate the most funny ever written.
She loved gardening and her gardens were pride and joy. Reading and knitting were other loves until her eyesight failed and most of all she loved traveling “anywhere.”
She will be sadly missed by her sons; grandchildren Nathan (Ashley) Salava, Laura Garza (Kyle Ochodnicky), Pete (Nicole) Salava and Andrea (Bruce) Slawson; great-grandchildren Kalli, Kameron Salava, Aubrianna Garza, Isabella Ochodnicky, James Salava, Andrew (Casey) Slawson, Adam (Audra) Slawson; two great-great grandchildren and many other loving and friends.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Rock Lake Christian Assembly or The First Church of Christ Primetimers.
