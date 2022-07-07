Vera P. Anderson

Age 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 29, 2022. Vera was of the Christian faith, having committed her life to Jesus Christ as a child.
Vera was born to Ralph and Ruby Warren (Heckman) in Attica, Jan. 8, 1938, growing up first in Perry, and then later in Chesaning, where she graduated high school in 1956.
Vera married Jesse L. Anderson on Aug. 12, 1958 and remained married until his death in December 2010. Though primarily a homemaker and stay-at-home mother most of her life, Vera held positions as a factory painter, waitress, dimestore clerk and preschool meal planner and cook. Later, she ran a home daycare business so that she could earn money to pay for her children to attend Christian school.
She had a lifelong love of music, cooking and entertaining guests in her and Jesse’s various homes. During her Golden Years, Vera became an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan — even after she became a resident of Florida! Over the course of many years, Vera maintained a quiet ministry of sending meaningful heartfelt cards to those she felt needed encouragement.
In addition to her parents and husband, Vera was preceded in death by brothers Ralph Warren Jr., Lawrence Warren, Virgil Warren, Kenneth Warren and Delbert Warren; sisters Violet Brendahl and Barbara Casper; and grandson Justin Brown.
Vera is survived by sons Darrell (Debbie) Anderson of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Darren (Toni) Anderson of Flint, Texas; daughters Diana (Mike) McCormick of Pensacola, Florida, and Denise (Tony) Brown of Colbert, Georgia; grandchildren Stephen (Rachel) Anderson of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Daniel (Jennifer) Anderson of Hernando, Florida, Bobby (Karen) Anderson of Walnut Cove, North Carolina, Joshua Anderson, Amanda (Jesse) Barrett, Caleb Anderson and Amy Anderson, all of Greensboro, Casey (Racheal) Brown of Crawford, Georgia, and Tiffany Brown of Colbert; eight great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters; sister Dorothy Filan of Owosso; and many nieces and nephews.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville, Georgia, is in charge of all arrangements.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 8, at the funeral home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, at Bluestone Baptist Church in Danielsville, Georgia. Interment will follow in the Bluestone Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial gifts may be made to the Senior Saints Ministry at Bluestone Baptist Church, 3942 Hwy 29 N., Danielsville, GA, 30633.
