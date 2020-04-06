Age 32, of Grand Rapids, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at his home after a brave and courageous fight with colorectal cancer.
A funeral Mass will be announced and celebrated at a later date by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Nathan was born Oct. 28, 1987, in LaPorte, Indiana. He attended Forest Hills Northern and Forest Hills Eastern high schools in Grand Rapids, graduating in 2006.
Nathan continued his education at Grand Rapids Community College and Grand Valley State University. Nathan was a loving and selfless person who always put the needs of others before his own. He enjoyed sports, especially fishing, disc golf, and soccer.
Nathan will be deeply missed by his parents, Jeffery and Marcie Libra of Holland; brothers Brandon (Kerri) Libra of Ormond Beach, Florida, and Justin (Stacey) Libra of Tower Lakes, Illinois; nephews Rory and Elliott; grandmothers Marian Ray and Shirley McCullough; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Ginny.
Nathan was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Robert Ray and Joseph Libra.
Memorial contributions given in Nathan’s name are suggested to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
