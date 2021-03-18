Our best friend, wonderful wife and beautiful mother went to be in the presence of the Lord Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at the age of 86.
Carole was born Feb. 9, 1935, in Owosso, to Floyd Erwin and Gaytha Crystal (Rowley) Davis. On Oct. 24, 1953, she married Jack Ellis Striggow and together they raised three children: Pamela, Randy and Patricia.
Carole was the joy of her family. She loved doing anything she could to help her children, family and friends. Carole and Jack loved to travel with their friends around Michigan, the East Coast, and occasional casino trips. She loved playing cards and going to dinner with her friends, and camping trips to South Higgins State Park with the gang from Corunna was always a summer highlight.
Her daughters kept her busy most of the year traveling around Michigan; they would pick a destination and away they would go. Carole especially loved the lilac festival on Mackinac Island, watching the freighters on the St. Clair River, Turnip Rock at Port Austin, and parasailing in Mackinaw City at 70 years young.
Carole is survived by her husband of 67 years, Jack; children Pamela (Edwin) Nuveman, Randy (Roxanne) Striggow and Patricia Joy Striggow (Jumbo Harr); grandson Dirk; great-grandsons Caleb and Jacob; brothers-in-law Bill Striggow and Bob (Linnell) Striggow; nieces Diane (Linny) Fine, Janet (Fred) Emmendorfer, Robin (Moe) Bompezzi, Jonie (Cliff) Mitts and Shawn (Bill) Belanger; many great-nieces and nephews; and good friends Maxine Springs, and Barb and Walt Pierce.
She was welcomed to heaven by her parents, sister Floydia (Henry) Luft, in-laws Leo and Dorothy Striggow, sister in-law Billie Ann Striggow, and niece Jill Striggow-Batteen.
Memorial contributions in Carole’s name can be directed to the Duplain Church of Christ, the Corunna United Methodist Church or Mclaren Hospice.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be announced by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
