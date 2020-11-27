Age 67, of California, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, of lung and throat cancer. He had his family by his side.
Patrick was born Aug. 28, 1953, and he lived in California and Michigan most of his life. He retired from Cal Poly College in Pomona, California.
Pat was predeceased by his parents, brother and sister. His parents died of cancer.
He is survived by his twins, Nicole McCoy and Matthew McCoy; sisters Shirley (McCoy) Burgess and Linda (McCoy) Galloway; and special nieces Penny Amidon (and Denis Ferrier) and Debbie Cater.
Per Pat’s wishes, he was cremated. Because of the pandemic, the family will conduct a memorial service at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Pat’s name should be made to cancer and hospice groups, for the wonderful job they have done for so many families.
