Raymond L. Grinnell

Age 91, passed away Jan. 7, 2022, at 6:34 in the morning.
He was born Jan. 24, 1930 to Sidney and Emma (Bourassa) Grinnell. He was the youngest and last surviving of 12 siblings: Floyd, Fern, Glen, Gordon, Everett (Steve), Clayton (Tip), Theodore, Lawrence, Elizabeth, Hurley (Bud) and Norma. Mr. Grinnell graduated in 1947, he then served his country for four years.
Raymond volunteered as a boy scout leader for many years. Raymond worked for 27 years at Midland Ross in Owosso as a tool and die worker until it went out of business, he retired at that time and moved to Apache Junction, Arizona in 1993 to spend his golden years with his wife Rosie. They enjoyed park activities and spending time with family and friends. Since the passing of his wife Rosetta, he had been living with his daughter Jill Kellogg in New Port Richey, Florida, enjoying the many restaurants in the Florida Gulf area, and shortly before his passing moved to a hospice house where he passed away.
Raymond was married on April 7, 1951 to Rosetta Kingsbury for 69 years until her death on Dec. 22, 2020.
He is survived by sons David (Bobbi Jo) Grinnell of Alabama, Kirk (Gretchen) Grinnell of Gould City and Keith (Lisa) Grinnell, of Salem, Oregan; daughters Gail Current of Harrison, Renee (Tony) Pulse of Corunna and Jill Kellogg of New Port, Florida; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by son Bruce Grinnell, daughter Jacquilin (Jon) Waters and and one grandchild
A memorial service will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. April 2, at the American Legion in New Port Richey, Florida. A second memorial service will take place at noon on July 12, at Pinetree Cemetery in Corunna with a luncheon to follow at the American Legion in Owosso. The second service will also include a memorial for his wife Rosetta and their two children Jacquilin Waters and Bruce Grinnell.
