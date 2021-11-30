Robert Alfred Dahlgren

Age 87, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso.
Robert was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Cadillac, the son of Otto and Ruby (Richmond) Dahlgren.
Robert was a graduate from Cadillac High School in 1952. He attended Western Michigan University and went on to the University of Michigan to receive his doctor of dentistry degree in 1958. He started his practice in Ovid upon graduation and moved it to Owosso in 1960. In 1978, he moved his practice to Corunna. He retired in 1990.
Robert was past president of the Shiawassee County Dental Society and a life member of the Michigan and the American dental associations. He was also a lifelong member of the U-M Alumni Association.
Robert loved his church and served the Redeemer Lutheran Church family in many capacities from 1962 until his death.
He married Betsey West June 22, 1957, in Marquette. She predeceased him Jan. 8, 2013.
Bob spent many happy days at the family cabin on the Betsie River. He loved the birds and small animals that were cheerful companions, along with his caring next door neighbors. Lapidary and rock and gem collecting were his home hobbies.
He leaves son Martin Dahlgreen, daughter Bonnie (Timothy) Twiss, and sister Diane (Michael) Walsh, of Arcadia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and sisters Joyce Brill and Donna Lou Dahlgren.
A celebration of Robert’s life will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso with the Rev. John Miller officiating. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Robert may be directed to Redeemer Lutheran Church of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
