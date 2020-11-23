Age 88, of Owosso, was called home by her Lord and savior Nov. 20, 2020.
She passed very peacefully surrounded by her family at Hospice House of Shiawassee County. Private family services will take place now, with a celebration of Betty’s life to be announced in May 2021.
Betty was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Owosso to Jerry and Blanche (Wilkinson) Radon. She was a member of the Owosso VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Trinity United Methodist Church.
Betty enjoyed crossword puzzles, old movies and working in her yard. She was a selfless, giving, strong, independent person who loved her family and her home. She had a great sense of humor with a humorous wit that led to infectious laughter.
Betty is survived by children Ed Blight, Cindy (Greg) Nickels, Sheila Ostrander, Don (Diane) Blight and Sandra (Chuck) Spalding; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Teresa Blight; granddaughters Angela Horski and Heather Parker; sisters Patricia Olson and Faye Radon; and baby brother, Walter.
Memorial contributions given in Betty’s name are suggested to the Epilepsy Foundation, Shiawassee County Community Mental Health Authority or Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
