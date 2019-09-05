Norma L. ‘Jimmie’ Stacker

Age 95, of Richmond, died Aug. 30, 2019, at Arbor Trace. She was born Dec. 31, 1923 in Elberta, to Don and Ruby Stiles Rickett and moved to Richmond six years ago from Owosso.
She formerly worked as a bank vice president, and retired from the Shiawassee County courts. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Owosso.
She was also a member of various charities and organizations, including the Humane Society and Curwood Days Festival. She loved to work with her flowers and entertain her many friends.
Survivors include her daughter Jeanne Drexler (Marcia Steins) of Richmond, granddaughter Julie Drexler of Richmond, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters and two brothers.
Private burial will be at Elkhorn Cemetery in Richmond. Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana 46240. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at stegallberheideorr.com.
