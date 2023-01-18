Gina Frieda Telford

Age 59, of Bancroft, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, peacefully at home following a long illness.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw St., in Durand. Dr. John Walworth will officiate the service.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the funeral home, as well as one hour prior to the service Saturday.
Gina was born in Flint, Jan. 17, 1963, to Gene and Frieda (VanWormer) Price. She grew up in Higgins Lake and graduated from Roscommon High School in 1981. She attended Northwood Institute and graduated with an accounting degree.
Gina married Thomas Telford of Durand, on Oct. 15, 1988, and they had two sons, Jared and Lucas. Gina was a stay-at-home mom and was very involved in the boys’ school activities. Her many hobbies included scrapbooking, weekend boating trips, riding snowmobiles and Jeepin’ in the U.P.
She is survived by her husband Thomas; sons Jared (Brooke) Telford and Lucas (Amanda Belen) Telford; granddaughter Blake Telford; sister Tina (Rob) Gach; very special friend Julie Davis; and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Frieda Scott and father Gene Price.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Huntington’s Disease Society of America at hdsa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.