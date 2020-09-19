Age 23, originally of Owosso, passed away on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, of complications from his lifelong battle with chronic granulomatous disease.
Glenn is survived by his wife Kaleigh Marsden; father Christopher (Jill); mother Theresa Whiteside (Wes); sisters Hope Marsden and McKenna Whiteside; grandparents Phillip and Vickie Marsden; grandparents Tom and Tina Dunckel; great-grandmother Esther Marsden; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was particularly close to his aunt Karrie, uncle Luke, and cousins Brayden, Haylee, Emma, and Erin Arnett. Lane Arnett and Andrew Dunckel were amongst his very favorite people.
Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family. Despite his disease, he loved life and living it to the fullest. He was best known for his kind heart and loving personality. Glenn taught us the meaning of love and family, and he will forever be missed.
Glenn was preceded in death by his great-grandparents and his beloved cat Kay.
A memorial luncheon in Glenn’s honor will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27, at the Bennington Township Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Ronald McDonald House or kidshuntingforacure.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.