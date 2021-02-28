Roxanne Marie White

Age 72, of East Tawas, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 4, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Tom Sharp officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Roxanne was born Nov.16, 1948, in Owosso, the daughter of Robert and Betty (Revard) Weir.
She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1966, and was most recently employed as an administrative assistant with Michigan Aggregate Association, where she retired from in 2008.
Roxanne was an avid New England Patriots Football (Tom Brady) fan and had a big heart for animals, rescuing and placing many through the years. She never met a dog she didn’t like, just some better than others. She will be remembered for her love of her Lord and savior Jesus Christ, her dogs, and family. She could also often be found praying for the protection of her son Brian and nephew Michael while on their many adventures. Roxanne had a strong will and an everlasting loyalty.
Roxanne is survived by her son Brian (Michelle) White; brother Bill (Darla) Weir; sister Becky (Gary) Byrd; nephews Michael and (Heather)Weir, Jon and (Jessica) Weir, and nieces Shannan (Juestin) Saul, Sandy Weir and several great nieces and nephews among other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Betty Weir.
Memorial contributions are suggested to her family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
