Age 76, of Corunna, died Thursday, Sept.7, 2023, at Pleasant View Medical Care Facility.
Wayne was born in Detroit on Dec. 21, 1946, to the late Frank and Lucille (Federowicz) Shenkus and was a longtime resident of Corunna.
He was united in marriage to Sandra Pasik on June 30, 1999, in Sevierville, Tenn.
Wayne served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Era at Edwards Air Force base in California on the flightline.
Mr. Shenkus retired in 2006 from Hudson’s/Marshall Fields after 35 1/2 years of service. He loved trains and listening to rock and roll music. His biggest love was for the Michigan State Spartans! Go Green! Go White!
Surviving are his wife, Sandra; stepchildren Julie Hall and William L. Hall Jr.; granddaughter Holly Marie Hall; two sisters Janice Shenkus and Lisa Huntley; nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank.
No services are planned at this time. There will be a private burial at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Contributions in his memory may be given to Shiawassee County Humane Society. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
