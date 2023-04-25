Margaret Stuyvesant Rose was born on May 27, 1940, to Charles B. Rose and Dorothy VanSantvoord in New York City. She attended school in Owosso and graduated with the Owosso High School class of 1958. The same year she was crowned Dairy Princess, due to her many projects in 4-H, membership in Job’s Daughters and the Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir at church.
Shortly before graduation, she met the love of her life, Terry Lee Gulick. Their first date was prom in 1958. They dated during their college years and were united in marriage on Feb. 16, 1962, in Ovid. This year they celebrated 61 years of “wedded bliss.” During those years, they traveled extensively, beginning with Peggy joining Terry in Okinawa, Japan, while he served in the U.S. Army. She worked as a staff nurse at the U. S. Army Hospital, helping to care for the men and women who were serving in the Vietnam War.
After retirement, they traveled to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and throughout the United States. One of her favorite trips was their 50th wedding anniversary, when the entire family went on a cruise. In 1962, she received her cap and degree from St Joseph School of Nursing in Flint. She later attended the University of Detroit, earning her bachelor’s degree in human services, and then Western Michigan, earning her master’s degree in public administration. She later received an honorary doctorate degree from Baker College of Owosso. Peggy was a registered nurse and dedicated her professional life to healthcare at many levels. She always encouraged everyone she met to consider becoming a nurse, telling them that a life of service was one that they could always be proud of. She began her 40-year career at The Memorial Hospital in Owosso as a candy-striper. Once her schooling was completed, she returned to hold many positions at Memorial and was named president and CEO in 1994. She retired in 2002, but after a few short months, she returned as a volunteer. She was a longtime Board member of the Memorial Healthcare Foundation, serving as president from 2009 to 2011, and also spent many years active with the Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary. Her life was a true dedication to service.
Peggy and Terry lived on the Rose-Gulick Farm in Ovid. They nurtured it, improved the buildings and planned a homestead that they were very proud of. But something was missing from their lives while they were busy in their careers, so they decided to adopt a baby and were blessed to be given twin girls. Terri and Traci were the light of their lives. She attended countless activities with them and took great pride in everything they did and have enjoyed the women they have become. While service was very important to Peggy, her family was the most important thing in her world. They would later be blessed with four grandchildren.
During her many years of service, Peggy was involved with numerous organizations and received many awards for such service. To mention a few: The Humanitarian of the Year from Memorial in 1993, the Athena award from the Chamber in 1995, the Paul Harris Award from Rotary in 1997, Humanitarian award from Career Alliance in 2000 and the Citizen of the Year award from the Chamber in 2002. Her memberships included Memorial Healthcare Board of Trustees, Memorial Healthcare Foundation Board, Memorial Healthcare Auxiliary, Owosso Rotary Club, Owosso-Corunna Chamber of Commerce, Burton Community Methodist Church, Owosso First United Methodist Church, Baker College of Owosso Board of Regents, Chemical Bank-Key State Bank Board, Michigan Child Study Association, Owosso Current Topics Club, Owosso Garden Club, Curwood Cuties Red Hat Society, Owosso Mahjong Club, Respite and Junior Achievement volunteer, Shiawassee Public Health, Career Alliance, Michigan Hospital & Healthcare Association and many state and national nursing and healthcare leadership organizations.
She is survived by her husband Terry; daughters Terri (Dan) Morris and Traci (Tobi) Gulick; grandchildren Zach (Morgan), Evan, Gabe and Isabel Morris; several cousins; and countless friends all over the world, (also… cannot forget to mention her faithful companion Maddie; a not-so svelte Jack Russell).
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of the “angels” that took such wonderful and loving care of Peggy at Oliver Woods.
The family will receive friends from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the same location with the Rev. Dr. Mona Joslyn officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Memorial Healthcare Foundation-Peggy Gulick Scholarship, 826 W. King St, Owosso, MI 48867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.