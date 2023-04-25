Margaret Gulick

Margaret Stuyvesant Rose was born on May 27, 1940, to Charles B. Rose and Dorothy VanSantvoord in New York City. She attended school in Owosso and graduated with the Owosso High School class of 1958. The same year she was crowned Dairy Princess, due to her many projects in 4-H, membership in Job’s Daughters and the Girl Scouts, teaching Sunday school and singing in the choir at church.

Shortly before graduation, she met the love of her life, Terry Lee Gulick. Their first date was prom in 1958. They dated during their college years and were united in marriage on Feb. 16, 1962, in Ovid. This year they celebrated 61 years of “wedded bliss.” During those years, they traveled extensively, beginning with Peggy joining Terry in Okinawa, Japan, while he served in the U.S. Army. She worked as a staff nurse at the U. S. Army Hospital, helping to care for the men and women who were serving in the Vietnam War.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.