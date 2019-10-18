Age 47, of Owosso, passed away Oct. 12, 2019.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso.
Kevin was born in Owosso Oct. 2, 1972, the son of Jimmie and Constance (Skutt) Boles. He was an apartment maintenance supervisor.
He is survived by his daughters Jerrica and Shyane Parker; grandchildren Dimitri and Adelina; mother Constance Parker of Pontiac; sister Shelly Boles of Owosso; brother Craig Boles of Alabama; brother Jemmy Boles of Wyoming; sister Sheila (Armando) Garza of Pontiac; brother Chad (Samantha) Parker of Owosso; special friend Lisa Langdon of Holt and her daughter Morgan Winslow; four aunts; three uncles; and 11 nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father Jimmie, grandmothers Imogene Boles and Virginia Scott, grandfather Earl Skutt, baby brother John Parker, daughter Lyvia Dickinson, Uncle Carl Boles, Uncle Leroy Skutt, Aunt Shiela Skutt, Aunt Maude Denz and dog Riley.
Memorials are suggested to his daughters. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
