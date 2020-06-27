Age 84, of St. Clair, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
James was born Dec. 19, 1935, in St. Clair; the son of Arthur and Mary (Cameron) Williams.
He graduated from St. Mary’s High School.
James was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church as well as Highway Chevaliers, the K of C and Bricklayers International Union.
He married Brenda Guyor in St Clair on Aug. 2, 1958.
Jim built his beautiful brick home in St. Clair where he lived with his wife and five children. He loved St. Clair; it was his home until the last two years of his life. He built many homes in the Blue Water area, and many fireplaces, which were his specialty. He also worked on the McMoran Tower in Port Huron and took great pride in his work.
Jim was a model railroad enthusiast to say the least. He loved to show family and friends his impressive setup which he made by hand in his basement, blasting holes in every room so the trains could go through.
He will be remembered for his love of his family. He loved to joke around and had a great sense of humor. Jim told many funny, entertaining stories about his youth to his family. He loved and was fascinated by rocks and was a true “rock hound.” He and his wife had a Lapidary business in the 70s and made beautiful jewelry. You could always find him in the garden or with his koi, by his pond, which he immensely enjoyed.
James worked as a brick mason and through the years as a maintenance man at St. Clair Inn, Old Kent Bank, and Fifth Third Bank.
James is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart Brenda; daughters Deborah (Roy) Krohn of Florida, Mary Fay (Walter) Kade of Zeeland, Cynthia (Brian) Hawn of Owosso and Christine (Kevin) DeGraves of Holland; son Thomas (Erin) Williams of Ludington; grandchildren T.J., Nathan, Alicia, Alicia, Margaret, Laura, David, Andrew and Ethan; great-grandchildren Alaina, Graham, Evelyn, Cooper, Noah and Kayla; big sister Joanne (Phil) Veenhuis, brother Jerry and baby brother John (Joyce) Williams; brother-in-law Richard (Stephanie) Guyor; many nieces, nephews, cousins and good old friends.
He was predeceased by his parents and newborn son Bryan.
A mass and celebration of Jim’s life will be announced as soon as it is safer to be together.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
