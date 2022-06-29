Albert Martin Remenec

Age 88, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Albert was born Nov. 9, 1933 in Owosso, the son of Vincent and Sophie (Wirsotek) Remenec.
He graduated from St. Paul High School, class of 1953 and proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean war.
Albert was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Eagles Club. He enjoyed golfing and riding motorcycles.
Albert married Iona Muchmore in Chickasha, Oklahoma on Feb. 9, 1957.
He was employed as an electrician for Local No. 948 in Flint.
Albert is survived by his wife Iona; children Scott Remenec of Durand, Sharon (Bob) Hudecek of Owosso and Steven (Kim) Remenec of Owosso; grandchildren Jake (Aubrey) Remenec, Seth Sherman, Macy Remenec, Paige Hudecek and Brett Hudecek; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Paul and John; and sisters Helen Miculka and Vern White.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice and Home Joy for the care Albert was given.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
