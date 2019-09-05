Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso. The Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana will celebrate, with burial to follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. A rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m.
Paul eas born Oct. 8, 1926, in Owosso, the youngest child of John and Rose (Zemla) Skok. On May 1, 1948, he married Frances Ladisky at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns. They were married for 68 years until Paul lost the love of his life in 2017.
Paul attended Owosso schools, graduating in uniform with his OHS class of 1945. He was inducted into the U.S. Army after graduation, and spent two years of serving mainly in the Philippines and Korea. Paul retired from General Motors in 1989 after 39 years of employment. He was a supervisor for Chevrolet Truck and Bus in the paint department.
In retirement, he enjoyed being a driver for Young Chevrolet Cadillac for several years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, travel, playing cards and occasional trips to the casino with Frances. His favorite times were spent with his wife, children and grandchildren, by whom he was loved and respected. He was always there for his family when needed, putting his own needs last.
Paul is survived by his children Paul (Carolyn) Skok, Terry Skok, Darlene (Hector) Valdez, Jeanne (Jack) Mlynek, Steve (Tamara) Skok and Marcie (Jeff) Friend; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews who loved him.
He was predeceased by his wife Frances; sister Rosemary (Osborn); brother John; granddaughter Melissa Ann and grandson Christopher.
The family requests donations be made to Catholic Social Services or to the American Diabetes Association.
Those who wish to leave condolences to the family may do so at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.