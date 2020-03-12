Robert ‘Bob’ Lawrence Elwell

Age 76, of Kansas City, Missouri, formerly of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020.
Bob was born Sept. 8, 1943, in Durand. Bob was the son of Carl and Beatrice Elwell. He graduated from Owosso high school in 1961.
After graduation, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served 20 years as a volunteer firefighter and EMT for the Owosso Township Fire department. He retired from Haldex brake products, formally Midland Ross after 36 years.
Bob married Gale Miller in August 1996. Over the years he enjoyed his corvettes, fishing, hunting and spending time at his home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Eleanor and her husband Charles Tufford.
Bob will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Gale; daughters Christine (David) Barrett and Heather (Harold) Strohm; grandchildren Alyssa, Emma, Justin and Joey; niece Cheryl; and nephew Barry.
A family service will take place in Missouri in early spring. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s association.
