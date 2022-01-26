Frederick William ‘Fred’ Petersen

Age 85, of Corunna, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare of Owosso.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m.
Fred was born July 21, 1936, in Owosso, the son of Frederick W. and Luella (Aelker) Petersen. He attended school at St. Paul Catholic School. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at Harrelson Chevrolet for over 30 years and Johnson Controls for 10 years, where he was a mechanic. If it ran on gas, he could fix it.
On July 28, 1962, he married Carol Joan Fitzpatrick in Swartz Creek. Carol was the love of his life. They were blessed with 59 years of holy matrimony.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Parish and the Knights of Columbus.
He was an avid golfer, even achieving a hole in one at the age of 84. He had a passion for fishing, hunting, woodworking and gardening. He had a knack for telling stories, sharing his fond memories and telling a joke. He loved his time at his cabin in the Upper Peninsula. He cherished his time deer hunting and fishing with his family and friends, and even the occasional stop at the casino. He was always willing to pull up a chair at the card table as well. Smoking a good cigar, enjoying a campfire and drinking a cold Pabst Blue Ribbon, according to Fred, was as good as it gets.
Fred is survived by his wife Carol and their four children Susan M. Petersen, Joseph (Sue) Petersen, Ann (Bill) Hayes and Fred (Ann) Petersen. He had seven grandchildren John (Cassie) Pajtas, Kelli (James) Thompson, Lindley (Jordan) Dooge, Halle Hayes, Charlie Hayes, Michael Petersen and Miles Petersen. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren.
