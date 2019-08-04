Born March 14, 1948, received his checkered flag May 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Please join us for the victory lap from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at his home, 3500 Bath Road, Perry, by bringing a memory of Carl and a dish to share.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.