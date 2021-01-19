Myrna J. Harlacher

Age 95, of Morrice, passed away at Pleasant View Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Myrna was born in Lansing March 5, 1925, the daughter of Claude and Frances (Dickinson) Palmerton. She attended Webberville Schools and Aug. 21, 1946, she married Edward A. Harlacher in Williamston.
Myrna was a homemaker and mother to her five children and later in life she took care of children in the Morrice area. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice, liked to play cards and board games with the family, make blankets for the grandchildren and when they were little make dresses for their dolls.
Myrna is survived by her children Edward Harlacher of Lansing, Dale (Rosie) Harlacher of Morrice and Gloria (Joe) Perez of Lansing; 16 grandchildren; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband Edward in 1983, daughter Judy Marie Harlacher-DeChant, son Paul Harlacher, grandchildren April Harlacher and Tirso Perez, and brothers Ernie and Huey Palmerton.
There will be a graveside service in the spring. Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church or Pleasant View.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com
