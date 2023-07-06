Devin Marie Miller

Age 53, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her home.
The funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel, 214 S. Main St., Perry. The Rev. Tim Harmon will celebrate.
The Miller family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the funeral home.
Devin was born on Nov. 20, 1969, in Hampton, Virginia, the only child of David and Susan (Hatfield) Ostrander. She graduated from Gwinn High School in the class of 1988, and on June 19, 1993, she married Daniel Miller at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice and together they raised three daughters: Samantha, Amanda and Deeleena. Devin was a busy lady; she served her family and community very well. She was a Girl Scout Leader, she was involved in the PTO, coached soccer and softball, and did anything she could to help the City of Perry put on its many great community events. She worked at the Red Cross Shoe Store for a few years, then went to work at IGA in Perry for 11 years and was currently the City of Perry clerk for the past 10 plus years. Devin was a very outdoors type of lady. She loved to fish and be on the water. She loved her dogs, spending time with her daughters and being outside in her many flower gardens, and she did all of this while enjoying music.
Devin is survived by her husband of 30 years Daniel; their daughters Samantha, Amanda, Deeleena and Peyton (Smith); granddaughter Penelope on the way; as well as many family members and lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her father David and grandparents Ralph and Marjorie.
Because of Devin’s love for dogs, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
Condolences, pictures and memories can be shared with the Miller family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
