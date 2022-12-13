Edward C. VanStrate Sr.

Age 91, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, with his family, who he truly loved, by his side at his daughters home in Owosso.
The family will be receiving friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a time of sharing at 6 p.m.
Ed was born Oct. 24, 1931 here in Owosso to Herman and Belva (Vautherot) VanStrate
He was a member of several clubs and organizations throughout our community such as the Dog & Gun Club, the Shiawassee Conservation Club, Eagles Club and Knights of Columbus.
When Ed wasn’t working or serving the community, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting with his son, grandson Eddie, granddaughter Kristin and friends. He enjoyed spending time at the cabin, being on the boat and the occasional trips to the casino. His favorite spot was in front of the fire at the cabin-sipping a cocktail. Ed also loved spending time in his flower garden and tending to his fruit trees. He loved bloody Mary Saturdays and Tuesdays “Date” nights at the Comstock with his “dude” Missy. Most of all, he looked forward to enjoying time with his family. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the highlight of his life. Ed was a friend to many, LOVED BY ALL, and he loved them all back.
He was owner and operator of VanStrate and Son Plumbing for nearly 70 years, from 1950 until handing the reins over to his son Edward Jr. in 2019.
Ed leaves behind his children Christine (Calvin) Castle, Karen (the late Alan) Smith, Robin VanStrate (John Spiess), Tamara (Michael) Hadidon and Edward Jr. (Janie) VanStrate; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and close friends Linda Swatman and Brian and Beth Sietsema. Ed was blessed with many, many special friends throughout the years and it would be impossible to name them all, but they all meant the world to him.
Predeceased by his stepmother Bernice VanStrate; the mother of his children Helen (Smalley) VanStrate; daughter Deborah Hurd; grandson Kevin Castle; son-in-law Alan Smith; the love of his life Patti Hughey; his parents; a brother; and three sisters.
Memorials are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
