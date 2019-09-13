Age 54, of New Lothrop, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at McLaren Flint.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will be at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home and from noon until the time of service Sunday.
Mark was born Oct. 19, 1964, in Owosso, the son of Carl and Virginia (Hanifan) Havalda.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1982, and was a member of Michigan Vintage Motocross.
Mark enjoyed cooking and baking and was an avid outdoorsman; he especially loved hunting and fishing. He looked forward to playing card games, board games and taking trips to the Casino. Mark was a master mechanic and could fix anything. He will be remembered for his constant smile and willingness to help anyone in need. Most of all, Mark loved time spent with his family and friends.
He married Lyn Herald May 11, 1984.
Mark was employed with Sumbera Excavating for many years as a heavy equipment operator.
Mark is survived by his wife Lyn; daughter Lacy Shea Havalda; son Mark Joseph Havalda II; sisters Debbie (John) Kersjes and Diane (George) Demenov; father and mother-in-law Letch and Aloma Herald; nieces Tara (Jerry) Birchmeier, Cheyenne Kersjes, Christina (Jason) Piotrowski and Shelby Demenov; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.