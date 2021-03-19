Age 87, of Ovid, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Ovid Healthcare Center.
Burial will take place at Fairfield Township Cemetery. There will be no formal services at this time.
Gwendolyn was born in Owosso July 12, 1933, the daughter of LeRoy Maurer and Pauline Nethaway. She graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1951.
On Aug. 30, 1951, she married Jack Kelley in Ovid. They were blessed with 47 years of marriage, prior to his passing March 8, 1999.
Gwen was a homemaker and was the librarian at North Elementary School library in Ovid. She was also the choir director at United Church of Ovid where she was a member. In her spare time she sold Avon products.
She is survived by her daughter Jacki and Ric Winkler of Swartz Creek, son James and Melva Kelley of Ovid, granddaughter Chastity and Lynn Behrens of Swartz Creek, and great-granddaughters Eliza and Harper.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Jim Maurer.
Memorials may be made to the United Church of Ovid, 131 W. Front St., P.O. Box 106, Ovid, MI 48866.
Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
