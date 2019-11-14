Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutimana officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. today, Nov. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.
Joanne was born March 5, 1947, in Flint, the daughter of Michael and Margaret (Robeson) Pajtas.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1965.
Joanne was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Shiawassee Arts Council.
She married Michael Fredrick Buckley at St. Robert Catholic Church in Flushing Oct. 9, 1970.
Joanne is survived by her husband Michael; daughter Kellie (Ool) Pardi; sons Ryan (Sarah) Buckley, Mark (Shannon) Buckley and Dan (Rebecca) Buckley; grandchildren Aidan, Claire, Madeline, Connor, Grace, June and Colin Buckley; siblings Carol Moore, Richard (Dana) Pajtas, Kathryn (Niles) Yaklin, Marjorie (Ron) White, Michael Pajtas and Barbara (Kurt) Conklin; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, brother Robert Pajtas and nephew Michael Pajtas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.