.March 14, 1945 - Jan. 3, 2022
Passed away Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at his home, with his friends at his bedside.
He was born March 14, 1945, in Newton, Massachusetts, the son of Richard William Labdon and Catherine Alice Labdon (Ferreira). Stepfather Arthur Vernard Brooks helped raise Rich.
Rich had two children: Lisa A. Young (Robert) and Nathan Labdon. He had three grandchildren: Kathleen and Ryan Young, and Alyssa Labdon.
He graduated from the University of Massachusetts Boston with his undergrad and had two masters degrees: one from Michigan State University and the other from Boston University. His field of study was geography. He taught at Michigan State University and Ohio University. When he moved back to the Boston area in the 1980s, he became director of a state-funded facility for special needs and substance abuse patients.
In 2011, Rich moved to Michigan and began his friendship with Bill Gilbert and his family. He became a homeowner and settled into our community of Owosso.
Rich was passionate, kind, a good listener, compassionate and a great writer. In the last 10 years, he wrote 148 Argus-Press “Letters to the Editor” which left readers with thoughtful insights — many needing a reread to understand the full meaning of his letter. With grace and humanity Rich saw the good in everyone and in everything, as evidenced by stepping around ants, leaving spiders be and shooing rather than swatting bees, flies and mosquitoes.
He was cosmopolitan in his reading and views, always with a copy of the “New Yorker” in his back pocket. Basketball was his sports passion; his beloved Boston Celtics and of course Michigan State. He played basketball competitively into his fifties, golfed in a league and loved to walk his dog “Sam.”
Rich was predeceased by his parents and half brother Robert A. Brooks.
He is survived by his sister Judith Mullin, stepbrothers William and Thomas Brooks and half sister Dorothy Brooks; his adopted family Bill and Debbie Gilbert and children Chloe, Claire, Cate and TJ Gross (wife Sarah, children Conrad and Gretta); and special friends Rod Johnson and Tony Baum.
There will be a celebration of life in the spring for Richard.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
