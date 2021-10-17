Age 63, of Corunna, passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.
A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel.
The Grinnell family will receive friends from noon until the service at the funeral home.
Bruce was born Aug. 10, 1958, in Owosso, to Raymond Leroy and Rosetta B. (Kingsbury) Grinnell.
He graduated from Corunna High School with the class of 1977. Bruce loved the outdoors, water and everything that went with it. He loved fishing, boating, snowmobiling, hunting and camping. He also raced the street stock division at the Owosso Speedway.
Bruce’s first job was in the meat room at Brady’s Foodland in Corunna. He then worked at Fisher body until he purchased what became Grinnell’s Sport Shop in Bancroft, where they sold fishing equipment, ice cream and rented movies.
He went on to work at Crest Marine, then later at a marina on Higgins Lake. Bruce also had a passion for music and drumming. He wrote the cadence for the Corunna High School marching band that they still use.
He loved to sing karaoke from one of his several karaoke machines. He was a member of the Shiawassee Township Fire Department for several years and played both softball and pool on several leagues.
Bruce is survived by his daughters Kristie (Carl) Grinnell and Brooke (Ransom) Gwinn; his father Raymond; grandchildren Hannah, Caeden, Morgan, Triton and Alexa; and siblings David (Bobbie Jo) Grinnell, Kirk (Gretchen) Grinnell, Gail Current, Renee (Tony) Pulse, Jill Kellogg and Keith (Lisa) Grinnell.
He was predeceased by his mother Rosetta and sister Jacqueline.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
