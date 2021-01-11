Age 61, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
He was born on June 24, 1959, to Gordon and Ivalu (Gailey) Mowen in Owosso.
He married Carol (Mayer) Mowen April 2, 1983 and she survives him. Gregg is also survived by sons Gordon, Thomas, Steven and Nicholas; sister Nancy Mansor; and brother Terry Mowen.
Gregg earned his bachelor’s degree in music education, and master’s degree in educational administration from Michigan State University. He continued his higher education at Eastern Michigan University, earning a specialist in educational administration. He completed his studies, achieving a doctorate in education from Western Michigan University.
Over the summers when he was in college, he was very proud to have played the tuba in the Disneyland band. Gregg was a school administrator for the Department of Defense. He enjoyed golf, woodworking and target shooting.
Above all he loved spending time with his family. Memorial contribution in Gregg’s honor may be gifted to the Leonard Falcone Endowed Music Scholarship: givingto.msu.edu/gift/?sid=1293. Please make the check out to Michigan State University and in the memo line note, “Falcone Endowed Music School (AE0603)” and mail to University Advancement, Michigan State University, 535 Chestnut Road, Suite 300, East Lansing, MI, 48824.
Services for Gregg will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, OH 43402.
