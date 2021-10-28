Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will take place at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Lloyd Lamphere officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the service Friday at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Carol was born July 24, 1942, in Owosso, the daughter of Clifford and Gertrude (Martin) Melrose.
She graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1960, and was a member of First Baptist Church of Durand and Genesee Valley Tractor Club.
Carol started her career in the office of Indian Trails, then after raising four children, she returned to work at Corunna Elevator and delivered The Argus-Press with her husband for many years.
Carol is survived by her children Lisa (Dave) Bachmann, Teresa DeRossett, Bill (Bobbi) Brandt, Bob Brandt and Carrie (Jeff) Huff; grandchildren Brandon (Amanda) Bachmann, Tonya (Shane) Hall, Zack and (Ashton) DeRossett, Trisha, Alex and Alyssa Brandt, and Brittany, Shelby and Cassie Beattie; great-grandchildren Shalynn, Nevaeh, Ma’Leiya and Zakston DeRossett, Mason, Brynn and Haley Hall, and Wyatt and Greyson Bachmann; siblings Sue Bremer, Mary Davis, Joe Melrose, Clifton Melrose, John Melrose and Roger (Curly) Melrose; brother-in-law Dick Brandt; and several nieces and nephews.
She married her high school sweetheart Peter Brandt at First Baptist Church of Corunna Jan. 26, 1963, and they were blessed with 57 years of wedded bliss. He predeceased her Jan. 1, 2021.
Carol was predeceased by her husband Peter, parents, and siblings Connie Mitts and James Melrose.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
