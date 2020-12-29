Age 81, of Durand, passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.
The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Wanda Louise Heier was born Nov. 27, 1939, in St. Joseph, a daughter of Floyd and Louise (Shersmith) Heier.
Wanda graduated Benton Harbor High school in 1957. She earned her bachelor’s degree in education in 1961 at Central Michigan University, a master’s degree in special education in 1966 at Eastern Michigan University and a master’s degree in counseling in 1992 at Siena Heights College.
On Jan. 30, 1960, she married Lloyd Lamphere in St. Joseph. Wanda was a member of the First Baptist Church of Durand, where she served in many capacities: on the missionary committee, a primary department superintendent, an Awana leader, olympian leader, and children’s church coordinator.
She was also a member of the Shiawassee Education Association, Michigan Education Association, National Education Association, Michigan Counseling Association and Genesee Area Counseling Association, as well as a member of the Shia Alley Clown Klub where she was top banana and teacher.
She volunteered as a 4-H sewing and cooking leader for 20 years, hospice for 27 years, Respite of Shiawassee County for seven years and the Durand Depot for many years.
She enjoyed sewing, traveling and gaining knowledge of the places she visited. She loved lighthouses, traveling to all of them in Michigan. Wanda would take her grandchildren to every children’s museum in the state. She often donated to Owosso Community Players. She was a great mother to her three sons and put up with her husband for many years.
Prior to her retirement in 2000, she was a teacher in various areas for almost 40 years.
Wanda is survived by her husband Lloyd Lamphere; sons Lloyd (Angie) Lamphere Jr., Larry (Nancy) Lamphere and Mark (Melissa) Lamphere; grandchildren Jonathan, Matthew, Megan, Drake and Peyton; and sister Linda (Jim) Kubash.
She was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Louise Heier, and brother John Heier.
Memorial Contributions in Wanda’s name are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Durand. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
