Of Owosso, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 6, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 915 E. Oliver St., Owosso. The Rev. Michael O’Brien will officiate with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery. Due to current guidelines, masks are required to be worn.
Visitation at Nelson House Funeral Home, Owosso, will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 5, with the rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Fran was born in Venice Township April 29, 1933, to Stanley and Mary (Marczewski) Guysky and attended St. Paul Catholic School.
On Sept. 30, 1950, Fran married Ralph Wiegel in Owosso, and together they raised three daughters. They were married for 47 years before his passing Jan. 24, 1998.
Fran worked at Corunna Manufacturing and American Record Press before going to work for Universal Electric in Owosso where she was employed for many years. She retired from Owosso Public Schools after 18 years.
Fran was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso, where she belonged to the Daughters of Isabella and worked on funeral dinners. She worked in several capacities on the election board for the City of Owosso for local, state and national elections for many years and volunteered at Memorial Healthcare for over 20 years.
When Fran wasn’t working or volunteering, she was happy reading, solving crossword puzzles and going camping with her family. But most important in her life were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and Ralph enjoyed years of attending school sporting events, concerts, plays and serving as chaperones for many activities.
She is survived by daughters Debbie Whipple of Owosso, Sue (Russ) Irwin of Owosso, and Jane (Craig) Farr of Houghton Lake; grandchildren Brian Ostrander of Anchorage, Alaska, Charlie (Colleen) Whipple of Washington, D.C., Kristin (Art) Ordiway of Lansing, Katie (Dominic) Kanan of DeWitt, Jill Burke of Owosso, and Jessica Farr of Owosso; great-grandchildren Scarlett Whipple, Charlie Whipple; Dominic (DJ) Kanan, Maci Kanan, Chloe Frances Kanan, Clara Ordiway, Arthur Ordiway, Taylor Farr, Ashlyn Burke and Caden Minton; brother-in-law Dr. John Conroy of Belding; and many nieces and nephews.
Fran was predeceased in death by her parents; husband Ralph; sisters Cecelia and Helen; brothers William, John, Adam, Joseph, Arthur, Frank and Stanley; and granddaughter Jennifer (Ostrander) Irwin.
The family would like to give special thanks and gratitude to the staff of Memorial Healthcare’s Long-Term Care Unit for their wonderful, loving care and compassion shown to their mother and grandmother. Memorial donations given in Fran’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society.
